4 people hit by car at Knights Ferry after argument

A spokesperson said two men went back to their vehicle in the parking lot and hit four people with it.

KNIGHTS FERRY, Calif. — Four people were hurt at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area after an argument turned violent, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Sgt. Erich Layton, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said none of the people were seriously hurt, with two being treated on scene and the other two refusing treatment. No one went to the hospital.

Authorities said deputies responded to a call regarding a fight between 20 to 30 people at Knights Ferry, however, when deputies arrived, they found four people who were hit by a vehicle.

Layton said there was an argument between two men, two women and two other men who were connected to the women that escalated. He said two of the men went back to their car in the parking lot and hit four people with it.

One of the suspects, described as the passenger, also brandished a handgun during the incident.

Suspect information is limited at this point, but Layton said this is believed to be an isolated incident related to an argument. Nobody is currently in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.

