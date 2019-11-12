AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn library was forced to close Tuesday after three people were injured inside by a man with a knife, Auburn Police officials confirmed.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. inside the Placer County Library off of Nevada Street in Auburn, according to Auburn Police Department authorities. Police say three people were injured, but only two people were taken to a hospital to be treated.

The severity of the victims' injuries is still unclear.

Police are are still trying to find the suspect. who they describe as a black man, roughly 20 to 30 years old, standing at 6'3" to 6'5" and just under 200 pounds. Police say he was clean shaven with a buzz cut and wearing a black shirt, black zip-up sweatshirt, black shoes, and black shorts.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Auburn Police Department at (530) 823-4234.

ABC10 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

