x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Person arrested after Elk Grove shooting

No one was injured and there are no outstanding suspects.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person has been arrested following a shooting in Elk Grove Thursday evening.

According to Elk Grove Police, the shooting happened near Calvine Road and Elk Grove Florin Road around 5 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. They spoke with the people involved and arrested a person for firing the shots. 

No one was injured and there are no outstanding suspects.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Early morning explosions continue to rock Elk Grove neighborhoods

Despite multiple arrests, the police department continues to investigate a series of explosions.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.