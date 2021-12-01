Suspect in chase barricades self in home in Elk Grove, police say

Elk Grove police are asking those who live nearby Ammolite and Tusk Ways to stay inside their homes after a person barricaded themselves in a residence.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is asking people to stay inside after a person barricaded themselves in a home in Elk Grove on Wednesday night.

Police said the person barricaded themselves in the area of Ammolite and Tusk Ways. They are asking those who live nearby to stay in their homes.

In an update, police said they are trying to speak with the suspect and have him surrender peacefully.

Police said the suspect came to Elk Grove after being chased from Sacramento by another agency. An air unit followed the suspect into the Ammolite Way area where police said the suspect was seen running into a house.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the home.

Police did not say why people nearby should shelter in place, and did not release identity of the suspect.

Officers are on scene of a barricaded person in a residence in the area of Ammolite Way and Tusk Way. We are asking residents on Ammolite Way and surrounding streets to stay inside their homes. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/7IkNYt6lG2 — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) December 2, 2021

