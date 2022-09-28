Deputy shoots machete-wielding man during South Sacramento welfare check

Investigators say the deputy shot and killed a man carrying a machete after he allegedly advanced on responders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road.

Grassmann says a resident inside the home called dispatch and reported a man inside the home had a large machete and was suicidal. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the woman, identified as the man's wife, said her husband didn't have a mental health condition and didn't have a history of violence.

When deputies arrived, officials said the man showed up on the front porch with a two-foot machete while deputies were contacting his wife in the front yard.

"My understanding is that the subject holding the machete then advanced on the officer," said Grassmann.

According to the update news release from the sheriff's office, the deputy pushed the woman out of the man's path and back away while commanding the man to drop the machete. Once the deputy was backed up to a fence and the man continued moving toward him and the woman, the deputy opened fire and hit the man multiple times.

The deputy who opened fire was identified as a four-year veteran of the sheriff's office. He provided aid to the man until medical personnel with Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrived. However, the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

Family members identified him as 55-year-old Jaime Naranjo.

No deputies or other civilians were injured.

The shooting is under investigation.