Person hit with paintball while eating outside of Sacramento restaurant, police say

According to Sacramento Police, several suspects were riding in a car near the area of Broadway and 10th Street when someone fired paintballs at nearby buildings.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento Police are investigating after at least one person was hit with a paintball while dining at a restaurant Friday afternoon.

Police say at least one person at a nearby restaurant, who was eating outside, was struck by a paintball. There were no major injuries reported.

Officers say they have detained multiple people who they believe may have been involved in the paintball shooting. No identities have been released at this time.

