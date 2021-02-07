Woman in critical condition after shooting outside Sacramento cardroom

Sacramento police said the shooting happened near the 400 block of North 16th Street near Capitol Casino.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of a cardroom just outside of downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento Police said the shooting happened near the 400 block of North 16th Street near Capitol Casino. Authorities say the victim, only identified as an adult female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not yet been released.

Few details are known. Police have not said what they believe led up to the shooting nor have they released any information on a possible suspect.

