1 person hospitalized after shooting in Modesto

Few details have been released about the shooting so far.

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Modesto Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1300 block of Conrad Way. Officers arrived to the area and found one person shot.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers found a possible suspect vehicle and gave chase, police lost track of it, according to police. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.

