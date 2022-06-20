x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Modesto

Few details have been released about the shooting so far.

More Videos

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Modesto Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1300 block of Conrad Way. Officers arrived to the area and found one person shot. 

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers found a possible suspect vehicle and gave chase, police lost track of it, according to police. The suspect is still outstanding at this time.

No additional details have been released regarding the shooting.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Modesto officials consider new 'Safe Parking' pilot site

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement