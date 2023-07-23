x
Person in hospital after shooting in Stockton

Police said the person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police have launched an investigation after a shooting in Stockton Sunday night.

The Stockton Police Department has released few details surrounding the shooting, however, they confirmed that they received a report of a person down around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Sierra Nevada Street and Oak Street.

A spokesperson for the department said the person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No additional details surrounding the shooting or suspect information is available at this time.

