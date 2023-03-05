Person detained in Davis after series of stabbings

Police said they are taking standard investigation steps at the moment.

DAVIS, Calif. — A person of interest was detained after a series of stabbings in Davis.

Davis Police Lt. Dan Beckwith said less than an hour ago, a person of interest related to the stabbings was detained. He said police are now following up with this person and are taking standard investigation steps.

Officials said the person was detained in the area of Colby Drive and Pine Lane. Police have not announced an arrest. No additional information has been released.

The Davis stabbings left two people dead and one in the hospital.

While police haven't connected the stabbings to one another, officials said that it was "more probable than not" that they were connected.

Authorities have described the attacker as a man about 5’-6” to 5’-9" with a thin build and curly hair. The man was last seen wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, and black shoes carrying a brown backpack.

1st Stabbing

On April 27, a man was found dead in Central Park in Davis around 11:20 a.m. He was identified as David Breaux, 50. Breaux was known to frequent the park and is known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’ Officials also described him as a person experiencing homelessness.

2nd Stabbing

On April 29, a stabbing at Sycamore Park killed Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

3rd Stabbing

On May 1, a woman was stabbed at a homeless encampment near 2nd and L Street. As of May 2, Police Chief Darren Pytel said the woman was awake, alert and talking but still in critical condition in the ICU.

