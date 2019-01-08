ROCKLIN, Calif. — Police in Rocklin are searching for a person of interest in connection with a burglary and sexual assault at a home early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a home near Tamarack Drive and Sierra Meadows Drive around 6:45 a.m. The victim told police a man burglarized her home and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators have released a photo of the person of interest, of whom they only said was “seen in the area” around the time the crime was reported.

If you recognize the man in the photo, or if you have any information about this case, you are asked to call 916-625-5400.

