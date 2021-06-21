Police search for suspect following Roseville shooting

One person was seriously injured in the shooting.

According to Roseville Police, the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Douglas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from serious injuries.

Police say the suspect drove away and has not been found. Police describe the suspect as a 50-year-old bald Black man, last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Roseville Police are asking people to avoid Douglas Blvd. and Sierra College Blvd. as they investigate.

If you have any information, contact the Roseville Police Department.

