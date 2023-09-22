x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot by Stanislaus County sheriff deputy in Newman, investigation underway

The shooting happened on Highway 33 and W Stuhr Road in Newman

More Videos

NEWMAN, Calif. — A person was shot by a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday evening.

The shooting happened on Highway 33 and W Stuhr Road in Newman. Caltrans says law enforcement have closed the intersections of Hwy. 33 and Anderson, Lundy and Stuhr roads due to the investigation. 

Little information is known about the shooting, but officials with the sheriff's office tell ABC10 no deputies were hurt. 

It is unclear what condition the person shot is in or what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story and will update as we learn more. 

WATCH MORE: 1 teen killed, 2 more critically injured in Antelope crash | TOP 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out