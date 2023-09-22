Person shot by Stanislaus County sheriff deputy in Newman, investigation underway

The shooting happened on Highway 33 and W Stuhr Road in Newman

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWMAN, Calif. — A person was shot by a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday evening.

The shooting happened on Highway 33 and W Stuhr Road in Newman. Caltrans says law enforcement have closed the intersections of Hwy. 33 and Anderson, Lundy and Stuhr roads due to the investigation.

Little information is known about the shooting, but officials with the sheriff's office tell ABC10 no deputies were hurt.

It is unclear what condition the person shot is in or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will update as we learn more.