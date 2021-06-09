Person shot at Freeman Park in Woodland

Police say one person was injured in the shooting and taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person in Woodland Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Woodland Police Department, the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at Freeman Park.

Police are investigating and ask people to stay out of the area for the next hour.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, call (530) 666-2411.

