Person hospitalized after shooting at Big League Dreams parking lot in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. — The Manteca Police Department is looking for answers after a person was shot and sent to the hospital Sunday.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Big League Dreams, a sports park.

Arriving officers found the victim and began efforts to save that person's life. No identifying information on the victim has been released.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Detective Morrison at 209 456-8212.

