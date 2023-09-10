Person shot, killed in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Deputies have launched an investigation after a deadly shooting in Rancho Cordova Monday evening.
Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time, however, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said there was at least one victim. The victim was only described as a male and officials said he pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting was reported along the 10000 block of Coloma Road around 9:45 p.m.
