2 people in hospital after being shot while driving with child along I-5 in Elk Grove

The California Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old man and woman first thought they had a flat tire before they realized they were both were shot.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two people are in the hospital after they were shot while driving along I-5 near Elk Grove, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The CHP said a 25-year-old man and woman first thought they had a flat tire before realizing they were both shot. The man was grazed in the neck by a bullet and hit by the vehicle's glass while the woman was hit in the hand and possibly by the glass as well. 

A 6-month-old child was in the car but did not receive any injuries from the shooting. Both victims are in the hospital. 

Authorities said the shooting happened along I-5 North of Hood Franklin Road and that the shooting was reported around 1:49 p.m.

The CHP did not release the identities of the victims or a description of the shooter. They asked anyone with information on this case to call 916-861-1300.

