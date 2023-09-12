A DNA test in Mexico cracked a 19-year-old cold case in Phoenix

Amelia Muñoz Loera had gone unidentified since her death in a hit-and-run crash in 2004. Her family in Mexico is finally getting answers.

PHOENIX — No one knew who Amelia Muñoz Loera was.

The 41-year-old, born in Mexico, was killed in a 2004 hit-and-run crash in Phoenix. At the time of her death, investigators could find no clues to her identity, and the case went cold for 16 years.

Now, a DNA test in Mexico provided the final piece to the puzzle, and gave Loera's family the answers they deserved.

In 2020, detectives with the Phoenix Police Department brought Loera to the DNA Doe Project (DDP). It's a volunteer research organization of investigative genetic genealogists dedicated to returning unidentified human remains to their families.

Although it was "relatively straightforward" to assemble a working DNA profile for Loera, the organization said in a press release, finding the people who would know her was the real challenge.

Loera's family came from the Aguascalientes region of Mexico, which DDP described as a tightly-woven community with a complicated genetic background.

Picking her family out of that web would be tough.

"This was one of the most challenging cases of endogamy imaginable - our closest matches shared two close relationship paths with our Doe,” said investigative genetic genealogist Lisa Ivany. “One of those paths led to a New Yorker who served in the American Revolutionary War, which was quite a surprise in a case with deep Mexican roots!”

The DDP noted that recent immigrants and minority populations posed an extra investigative challenge. Far fewer of their relatives tend to upload DNA information to online databases.

After three years and 1,300 hours of investigation, the case remained unsolved, DDP said. But then, a lead.

Loera's niece tested her own DNA on FamilyTreeDNA and in a single weekend, the DDP had their match.

“Ultimately, we are so grateful that a close member of Amelia’s family made the decision to test in an effort to locate her,” Ivany added. “The more people that choose to test at FamilyTreeDNA or upload to GEDmatch means that we have a better chance of reuniting these individuals with their families."

After almost two decades, Loera's family was finally given closure. To date, DDP has helped resolve more than 100 cases of unidentified human remains.

DDP was unable to confirm whether or not the original hit-and-run case has been solved. 12News has reached out to Phoenix police for more information.

