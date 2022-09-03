'Bold and ruthless' | Neighborhood reacts to phony candy vendor, armed robbers in Stockton

A Morada-area home was targeted for a home invasion Monday afternoon. The four suspects are still at large.

STOCKTON, California — People living in a Morada-area neighborhood in North Stockton are still shaken after a brazen armed robbery.

On Monday, a man posing as a door-to-door candy salesman and his three accomplices committed a frightening home invasion robbery in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane. The newer neighborhood is located close to Highway 99 and Eight Mile Road.

The armed robbers were caught on the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera rushing into the home, and were able to get away with the homeowner's personal belongings.

"They're bold, bold and ruthless and especially doing it in broad daylight," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.

The neighbor captured his own video of the suspect coming to his door through his Ring doorbell camera about five minutes earlier.

It was shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, but the neighbor didn't answer.

"We have the 'no solicitors' sign, so it's kind of like, you know, he came but he didn't acknowledge it. It kind of gave me an indication that something was wrong but not out of the ordinary," the neighbor said.



Another neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, wasn't home, but says he watched a live feed on his Ring doorbell camera as the phony candy seller came to his door.



"Normally, when kids sell candy, it's for school fundraisers. You see that in elementary and middle school maybe, but it's kind of odd for someone in his 20s to be selling candy," the unidentified neighbor said.



Grainy video of a black SUV was captured on a Ring camera and is believed to be the robber's getaway car.

If you have a tip that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for an up $10,000 reward. Anyone with information can call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Police say you can download the "P-3 Tips" mobile app and submit tips anonymously as well.

WATCH ALSO: