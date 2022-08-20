Georgia school bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus with kids on board

No students were injured or needed medical attention, the Pickens County Schools said.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver in Pickens County faces 40 counts of reckless conduct charges, according to the school system, after he allegedly crashed the bus with several children on board while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened Friday in Jasper. Pickens County Schools said no students were injured or needed medical attention in the crash.

According to the district, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. on Fortner Road at McGinnis Acres.

The driver, according to GSP, "failed to maintain his lane of travel by traveling off the roadway and striking a ditch."

"Several students were on the bus but were not injured," GSP said. "While investigating the crash, the Trooper determined the driver of the bus was under the influence of alcohol."

He was taken to Pickens County Jail and "is being charged with numerous charges for each child."

The district, in a release, said it "takes this matter very seriously; student safety is our highest priority and utmost concern."

"Once law enforcement has completed its investigation, we will conduct our own review into the facts and circumstances surrounding this egregious event."

According to jail records, the driver was booked into Pickens County Jail a little after 7 p.m. on Friday and has not yet been released.