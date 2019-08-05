SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento that put a man in the hospital with a serious brain injury.

The victim, 40-year-old Francisco Rodriguez, was riding his bike when he was hit by someone driving a Nissan sedan, according to police. He is still in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center.

The crash happened near Alhambra Boulevard and T Street around 2 a.m. on April 28, police said.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about this incident you are asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stopper at 916-4434357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Sacramento Police Department

