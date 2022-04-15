The deputies were responding to an active child abuse call at a Parkland apartment complex, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) deputies took a person into custody following a negotiation after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Parkland Friday night.

Deputies responded to Byrn Mar Apartments near Pacific Avenue South and 125th Street South just after 8 p.m. for an active child abuse call, the sheriff's department said.

According to PCSD, a 10-year-old called 911 and reported their dad had been drinking and was threatening to hit their 9-year-old sibling. The two children were able to lock themselves in a bedroom until authorities arrived.

PCSD said deputies arrived at the scene at 8:05 p.m. At 8:09 p.m., deputies told South Sound 911 dispatch that the suspect was armed with a gun and that "he said he's going to shoot us."

At 8:10 p.m., deputies were able to safely get the children away from the scene through a bedroom window, according to PCSD, one minute before dispatch received the shots fired call.

It is currently unknown if the suspect fired any shots at responding deputies.

The suspect remained in the apartment, and negotiations began, the PCSD said. The suspect came out of the apartment peacefully and was taken into custody.

The PCSD said the Pierce County Force Investigation Team would handle the investigation into the incident.

The sheriff's department said all the deputies involved were OK but didn't specify whether or not anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, text START to 88788 or visit thehotline.org for additional guidance and resources.