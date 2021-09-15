Placer County deputies aid FBI in arrest of suspected sex trafficker

On Sept. 13, the suspect was released into the custody of the FBI.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A suspected sex trafficker is now in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said they aided in the arrest of Jeremiah Stark, 38 of Tahoe Vista. Deputies said the FBI was looking to arrest him on a sex trafficking warrant.

Stark was found and arrested in Tahoe Vista after a Tahoe-area deputy gathered information that led deputies to him. Deputies said they found Stark driving on Highway 28.

On Sept. 13, Stark was released into the custody of the FBI.

