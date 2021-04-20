More Placer County autobody shops joining fight to stop catalytic converter thefts

So far in 2021, the sheriff's office said they've documented 57 converters being stolen in the county. That's not counting those who fix it without reporting it.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — More Placer County auto shops are joining in the fight to crack down on the rise of catalytic converter thefts in the county.

Just this year, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said they've documented 57 converters stolen in the county. That number is assumed to be higher, with many not reporting the theft and just going straight to their autobody shop to get their car fixed.

At the beginning of April, the sheriff’s office launched a program with a local repair shop, Knutz Auto & Truck, to try and stop the thefts.

For a charge of $15 to $20, Knutz Auto & Truck said it would engrave the catalytic converter with the vehicle license plate number or VIN number. They would also use a stencil to spray paint the Placer County Sheriff’s Office logo on the part, too.

The idea is to create a deterrent for thieves and make it more difficult to sell the stolen merchandise.

“But if they are brazen enough to steal an engraved converter, it would help law enforcement trace it back to its rightful owner if it is recovered,” the sheriff’s office said.

So far, four Placer County auto repair shops have joined the program:

901 Placer Blvd, Suite C

Rocklin, Calif. 95765

916-337-7993

12209 Locksley Lane #15

Auburn, Calif. 95602

530-889-9682

3270 Swetzer Road

Loomis, Calif. 95650

916-652-6196

3325 Swetzer Road

Loomis, Calif. 95650

916-672-6933

