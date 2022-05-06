Man arrested after deputies find meth, fentanyl in suspected Placer County honey oil lab

Detectives searched the home along Mockingbird Hill Road in Weimar and arrested 57-year-old Larry Henricks.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested a 57-year-old man after a search of his home led detectives to find a butane honey oil lab with several grams of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

In early April, detectives with Placer County Sheriff's Office received reports that butane honey oil was being manufactured inside a home along Mockingbird Hill Road in Weimar. On April 27, Placer County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant at the home.

Inside the home, detectives found "butane and paraphernalia used to make butane honey oil." In addition, detectives located about 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over nine grams of fentanyl, and a prescription for Tradazone in someone else's name.

Detectives said Henricks was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

