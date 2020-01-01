LINCOLN, Calif. — A man who allegedly stole a car with children inside had just been released from jail that same day, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Charles Hall, 33 of Live Oak, allegedly stole a car with two children inside at Knutz Auto and Truck in Rocklin on Monday evening.

Hall had been released from jail earlier that day, through a pre-trial court release, on charges of driving on a suspended license, forging vehicle registration, felony committed while on bail and two warrants out of Yuba City, according to the sheriff's office.

READ MORE:

Deputies said Hall drove the car for a short time before abandoning it near Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln. The sheriff's office said he left it behind with the two children still inside.

Both children, a one-year-old and a five-year-old, were unharmed, officials said.



Deputies later found Hall on Thunder Valley Casino grounds.

Hall faces charges of kidnapping, carjacking, felony committed while out on bail and auto theft. He remains at the South Placer Jail on a $480,000 bail.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: DUI drivers beware: CHP starts max enforcement on New Year's Eve