PENRYN, Calif. — In Penryn, an early morning carjacking and kidnapping that was reported has deputies searching for two suspects.

The victim in the reported kidnapping and carjacking was ultimately released and unharmed, deputies said.

However, Placer County deputies are continuing the search for a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that was seen in some security camera footage.

Deputies believe the car is a mid-80's to early 90's Jeep and colored blue with wood paneling.

Deputies described two suspects. The driver was described as a Caucasian male, about 350 to 400 pounds, and the other suspect was described as a Caucasian male with black slick-back hair and a goatee. Deputies said the second suspect was also had a handgun.

Anybody with information on the incident or the vehicle can call the Placer County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 530-886-5375.

