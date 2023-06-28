x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Placer Co. deputy accused of soliciting prostitution while on and off duty

Deputies said the investigation revealed Persinger was involved "in several incidents of sexual misconduct between September and November of 2022"

More Videos

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A former Placer County sheriff's deputy was accused sexual misconduct while he was on and off duty.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said former deputy Jon Persinger, of Rocklin, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of soliciting prostitution and engaging in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data.

Persinger was employed by the sheriff's office for four years. He became a former deputy after the results of an investigation that started in January.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation revealed Persinger was involved "in several incidents of sexual misconduct between September and November of 2022." The investigation was brought about once allegations of sexual assault against Persinger were brought forth.

“We have no tolerance for law enforcement misconduct on or off duty. We have reported the allegations to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2,” said Sheriff Wayne Woo.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out