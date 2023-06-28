Former Placer Co. deputy accused of soliciting prostitution while on and off duty

Deputies said the investigation revealed Persinger was involved "in several incidents of sexual misconduct between September and November of 2022"

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A former Placer County sheriff's deputy was accused sexual misconduct while he was on and off duty.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said former deputy Jon Persinger, of Rocklin, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of soliciting prostitution and engaging in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data.

Persinger was employed by the sheriff's office for four years. He became a former deputy after the results of an investigation that started in January.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation revealed Persinger was involved "in several incidents of sexual misconduct between September and November of 2022." The investigation was brought about once allegations of sexual assault against Persinger were brought forth.

“We have no tolerance for law enforcement misconduct on or off duty. We have reported the allegations to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training under Senate Bill 2,” said Sheriff Wayne Woo.

