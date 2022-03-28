Person hospitalized after being shot at by deputy in Placer County

Law enforcement is asking people to stay away from the Lake Forest Drive area as the investigation continues.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County deputies are asking people to keep clear of the Lake Forest Drive area in Loomis after a deputy opened fire on a suspect.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office was initially responding to a call of "suspicious circumstances" at a home in the Lake Forest Drive area around 10 a.m. Deputies said the investigation went on for hours until they found a person, only described as male, who ran from the home with a handgun.

"Deputies caught up to the male and became engaged in an officer-involved shooting," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

No information regarding the suspect's condition or what else led up to the shooting is available at this time.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and no deputies were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no estimate for when people can return home in the area.

