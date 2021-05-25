CHP sergeant avoided getting run over during getaway effort in Placer County, deputies say

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the driver drove straight at the sergeant and is facing a charge for assault with a deadly weapon.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A sergeant with the California Highway Patrol had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit by a suspect during a getaway effort, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the incident happened just after midnight on May 20 when they contacted a suspicious car at the Park and Ride on Newcastle Road at Indian Hill Road.

Noting that the driver was initially uncooperative with the deputy, the sheriff's office said a nearby CHP sergeant came out to help with the situation.

The suspects were eventually identified as David Brocker, 33, of Auburn, and Samantha Bowling, 23, of Fair Oaks. Brocker had two warrants out of Placer and Orange counties, and Bowling had seven out of Placer and Sacramento counties. Officials said Bowling originally gave the deputy a false name.

Brocker and Bowling allegedly refused to get out of the car before Brocker started the car's engine and allegedly drove straight at the CHP sergeant. The sergeant leaped out of the way to avoid being hit, hurting himself in the process.

Authorities said a chase started after the suspects drove away onto I-80. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle got off on Maple Street in Auburn where Brocker allegedly drove recklessly by running stoplights and crossing into opposing traffic lanes.

Deputies said Brocker ran from the car and jumped the guard rail after the car came to stop on Highway 49. He was eventually found in a ditch below the freeway and taken into custody. Bowling was compliant with deputies and arrested.

Brocker was arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, reckless evading, causing injury while evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer by driving in the opposite lane of traffic and his warrants.

Bowling was arrested on charges of false impersonation, committing a felony while out on bail and her warrants.