Placer County officials seize almost 50 birds, animals for alleged cockfighting

A court order allowed Placer County Probation Department and Animal Control officers to take away dozens of hens and roosters from a couple.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Almost 50 birds, such as hens and roosters, were seized from a couple by Placer County officials for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting.

Placer County Probation Department and Animal Control officers said a court order prevents the unidentified couple from owning hens and roosters.

Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, said he hopes people who violate cockfighting laws are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Animal Wellness Action is an animal rights organization combating illegal cockfighting.

"This gruesome blood-sport is not only cruel but is a serious risk to both human and poultry health as fighting birds can easily spread Avian Influenza, a disease that has recently appeared in at least 35 states in the U.S." Irby told ABC10. "It’s time to stamp out this form of staged cruelty."