Placer County residents report possible politically-motivated vandalism

Police are investigating after two garage doors in a Lincoln neighborhood were spray painted. Neighbors believe the vandalism was politically motivated.

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating multiple incidents of vandalism that the homeowners believe were politically motivated.

The first incident occurred along Ashwood Way, said Douglas Lee, Chief of the Lincoln Police Department. A garage door there was painted with “Black Lives Matter,” “Love is Love,” and “ACAB,” an acronym that stands for "All Cops Are Bastards."

“The victim believed that this vandalism was likely motivated by their display of a thin blue line flag hanging near the garage door,” Lee said.

The second report of vandalism occurred along Yosemite Lane, where a swastika was painted on a garage door. The homeowner, Alice Brown, said it’s a result of the political season. She has two political signs supporting Democratic candidates.

“We canvassed the neighborhoods and found no security cameras that would have captured the acts or the suspects,” Lee said.

Lee said both incidents are being investigated as vandalism but not as hate crimes.

