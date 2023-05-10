2 arrested in Placer County Sheriff's Office sexual predator sting operation

Both men allegedly attempted to meet up with who they thought were children under the age of 14 years old.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested after a Placer County Sheriff’s Office sting to catch alleged sexual predators.

The weeks-long operation involved deputies posing as children and ended with Johnnie Ward, 55 of Sacramento, and Garrett Spitzer, 26 of Cool, being arrested after allegedly having sexual conversations online with the deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ward was sending sexually explicit messages to a deputy he believed was a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old stepsister. They chatted for a week in the beginning of September and he was arrested on suspicion of multiple related charges.

Spitzer was arrested the week prior, at the end of August, after he allegedly sent explicit pictures of himself to who he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

Both men allegedly attempted to meet up with the deputies online persona’s where they were arrested by the sting operators.

The sheriff’s office is strongly encouraging parents to be aware of how their children use the internet and who they speak to. They encourage parents and guardians to utilize parental controls when needed and talk to their children about the dangers of strangers online.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity or has information related to child predators in Placer County is encouraged by officials to call (530) 886-5375.