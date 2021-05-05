Placer County sheriff arrests two for stealing $25,000 worth of lottery scratchers

Detectives say they also found lottery tickets related to a burglary of a Placerville liquor store where a truck was smashed into the front of the business.

LOOMIS, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested two people in connection to multiple burglaries across multiple counties.

39-year-old Kawika Guthmann and 23-year-old Edward Caviness were identified as the culprits in the burglaries. Placer County sheriff officials connected them to a burglary at a market in Loomis on April 16 and burglary of a liquor store in Placerville on April 28.

The April 16 burglary happened at Woody's Market and Deli at around 3:30 a.m., according to surveillance video. The two men pried the front door open and stole around $25,000 worth of lottery tickets and about $500 worth of cigarettes, Placer County Sheriff said in a Facebook post.

A California lottery investigator said that several of the stolen scratchers had been redeemed in Rocklin and Sacramento, including $650 worth of scratchers at a business in Sacramento.

On April 29, detectives found Guthmann at the Days Inn Motel in Rocklin, where they found him and arrested him. They also found "numerous items related to the burglary of Woody's inside Guthmann's motel room.

Detectives found lottery tickets related to the Placerville burglary in his room as well. According to the Placer County sheriff, the two men smashed into the front of the liquor store with a stolen truck and stole lottery tickets.

Caviness was found later on the 29th and was arrested.

Both men were arrested for commercial burglary and conspiracy, while Caviness was also charged with committing a felony while on bail.

