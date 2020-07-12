Placer County Sheriff searching for suspect wanted for attempted murder

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Hector Delgado Evangelista is wanted for attempted murder related to a domestic violence incident.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder related to a domestic violence incident.

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 6 in Elverta, California, according to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office issued a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Hector Delgado Evangelista for $500,000. Detectives are looking for Evangelista and say if people see him to not try to approach him. Instead, they ask people to call 911 if he's seen.

Anyone with information on Evangelista or has seen him should call the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-886-5375.

