TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Detectives and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double shooting at the Boatworks Shopping Mall in Tahoe City Saturday.

While first reported as an active shooter situation, the scene was secured by around 6:15 p.m., officials said.

Lt. Andrew Scott took to Twitter to announce that he is on his way to the area and will have updates soon.

People in the area are being asked to avoid the area of 760 North Lake Blvd. while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. ABC10 will update as details become available.