TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Detectives and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double shooting at the Boatworks Shopping Mall in Tahoe City Saturday.

While first reported as an active shooter situation, the scene was secured by around 6:15 p.m., officials said.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, one man was killed in the shooting. There's no word on the other victim.

Octavio Villa-Villanueva, 33-years old, of Sparks, Nevada was killed in the shooting, according to Lt. Andrew Scott.

The investigation is ongoing. A suspect is outstanding.

People in the area are being asked to avoid the area of 760 North Lake Blvd. while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. ABC10 will update as details become available.