TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Detectives and deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double shooting at the Boatworks Shopping Mall in Tahoe City Saturday.

While first reported as an active shooter situation, the scene was secured by around 6:15 p.m., officials said.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office,

Octavio Villa-Villanueva was killed in the shooting, according to Lt. Andrew Scott. The 33-years old was a resident of Sparks, Nevada.

At this time the condition of the other victim is unknown. The investigation continues as detectives work to find a suspect.

