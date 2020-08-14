x
Placer County Sheriff's Office searching for man who stole purses from Colfax restaurant

The Placer County Sheriff's Office released surveillance camera footage of a man stealing two purses in out of the break room of Dine n Dash Pub & Grill.

COLFAX, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a man who can be seen stealing from a Colfax restaurant's break room. 

The sheriff's office released surveillance footage from the Dine n Dash Pub & Grill that that captures the moment before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. 

The video shows a man wearing what appears to be a teal shirt, brown khakis and no shoes, stepping out of a white GMC Yukon SUV. He then walks into the restaurant's break room through an unlocked door, steals a couple of employees' purses before leaving. 

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking if you know anything about this case or who this person is, to call (530) 889-7893.

