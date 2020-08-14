Placer County Sheriff's Office searching for man who stole purses from Colfax restaurant

COLFAX, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a man who can be seen stealing from a Colfax restaurant's break room.
The sheriff's office released surveillance footage from the Dine n Dash Pub & Grill that that captures the moment before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The video shows a man wearing what appears to be a teal shirt, brown khakis and no shoes, stepping out of a white GMC Yukon SUV. He then walks into the restaurant's break room through an unlocked door, steals a couple of employees' purses before leaving.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking if you know anything about this case or who this person is, to call (530) 889-7893.
► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter