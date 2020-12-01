PLACERVILLE, Calif. — After a multi-agency search, Placerville police say a missing child was found dead.

Roman Anthony Lopez, 11, was reported missing on Jan. 11

Police said the young boy was found dead after an extensive search of the area. Authorities relayed the information at a Sunday press conference. No additional information about the case was given at the time.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information about the case call 530-642-5210 ext. 116.

