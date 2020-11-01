PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The Placerville Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man who was injured by two home intruders Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Spring Street at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found four men at the scene who said one of them was shot by two intruders, police said.

According to police, the men were inside the home when there was a knock on the door, and, after one of them opened it, two masked people came into the home.

One of the men who lives at the home tried to leave through a window, but the suspects met him at the backside of the house.

Police said the suspects shot at the man twice before leaving the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a gunshot wound, the police department said.

E Dorado County Sheriff's deputies and a K-9 unit were sent to the scene of the shooting to search for the suspects, but officials say they didn't find any weapons or suspects.

The suspects are described as men, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9" inches tall, wearing dark colored hooded flannel shirts and blue jeans. One of the suspects wore a blue ski mask and carried a handgun, and the other suspect wore a black or blue ski mask.

The Placerville Police Department said it appears the victims may have known the suspects and were specifically targeted.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Detective Luke Gadow at 530-642-5210 ext. 116.

