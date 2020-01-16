PLACERVILLE, Calif — An 11-year-old boy's death in Placerville has left the child's family and community seeking answers. But the Placervillle Police Department said Thursday it won't be releasing "sensitive information" to the public because it "could jeopardize the investigation."

Roman Lopez was reported missing on Jan. 11 and found dead the next day.

Placerville police are investigating the case as a "suspicious death" with help from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department, El Dorado County Search and Rescue, El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, and the Sierra Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.

"The limited information provided to the public has been essential to this case because of the circumstances," the Placerville Police Department said in a press release. "There is very sensitive information that if released, could jeopardize the investigation."

An autopsy was completed Jan. 14, according to the department.

"We do not have the pathologist’s report and will not be providing any further information in reference to the autopsy," the department said. "We do not anticipate that report for another 4-6 weeks."

As police investigated, they learned that Lindsey and Jordan Piper recently moved the family to California from Michigan for a better job opportunity. Jordan is Roman's biological father, but Lindsey is not Roman's biological mother.

There were eight children living with the Pipers at the time of the incident, according to police, and police have identified the biological parents for all of the children involved in the investigation.

"We realize there is a considerable amount of speculation surrounding this case. We will continue to provide updates as the case unfolds that will not jeopardize the integrity of the investigation," the Placerville Police Department said.

