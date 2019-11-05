PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Deputies arrested a Placerville woman, Friday, accused of abusing and torturing her adopted daughters.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office, in mid-April one of 63-year-old Patricia Taylor’s adopted daughters ran away to one of her older sister’s homes. From there investigators say the teen began to tell her sister about years of abuse.

The older sister contacted the sheriff’s office and child protective services, and an investigation was opened. Deputies learned Taylor had four adopted daughters between the ages of 11 and 16 living at her home.

There were also several other children with whom Taylor had adopted or fostered in the past, that police say were all adults and had moved out of the home.

After interviewing the four girls currently living with Taylor, investigators say they started to hear more stories of abuse, torture and imprisonment.

On Friday afternoon, detectives arrested Taylor. She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on one count of torture, five counts of child abuse, three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of willful cruelty to a child, and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct of a child under the age of 14. Her bond was set at nearly $1.5 million.

The four girls have all been placed in protective custody.

