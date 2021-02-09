'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley agrees to plea deal for Capitol insurrection

Details surrounding Chansley's plea agreement were not immediately released.

PHOENIX — Jacob Chansley, one of the most visible people to breach the nation’s Capitol building earlier this year, agreed to a deal for him to plead guilty to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Phoenix man known as 'QAnon Shaman,' will have the hearing set for Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. EST before Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

According to a Federal Court Pacer search, the hearing will be held via videoconference for the parties and by telephone for members of the public.

The court will also reportedly provide public access to the plea agreement hearing, thanks to Standing Order 20-20.

Albert Watkins, the defendant's lawyer, asked for patience as the criminal case continues to unfold and insisted his client was on a path toward rehabilitation.

"The path charted by Mr. Chansley since January 6 has been a process, one which has involved pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work," Watkins wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Chansley was indicted for six charges including a felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years.

This is a developing story and we will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.

In previous coverage, it was reported that Chansley is currently in custody at the FCI Englewood, a federal corrections facility located in Colorado.

12 News on YouTube