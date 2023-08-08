Plumas County sheriff's deputy accused of felony vandalism

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Bryson Taylor was arrested Tuesday for felony vandalism.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Plumas County deputy is on leave after being arrested Tuesday for felony vandalism.

According to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Bryson Taylor was arrested at a home in Quincy following a call to dispatch about a reported disturbance.

"In adherence to our ongoing dedication to fostering transparency within our community, we find it imperative to communicate an unfortunate incident that transpired today, involving the arrest of one of our recently employed deputies," said the sheriff's office in a press release.

PCSO says Taylor will be put behind bars at a correctional facility located outside of Plumas County and is currently on leave from his duty as a deputy.

