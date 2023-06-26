Man hiding in bathroom allegedly pulls gun on Plumas County sheriff's deputy

The sheriff's office said the gun was loaded but didn't have a round in the chamber when the suspect pulled the trigger.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A man who allegedly pulled a semi-automatic gun on a Plumas County sheriff's deputy in a bathroom is now behind bars.

Deputies identified the suspect as Henry Maxwell Evans, 25, of San Jose.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 25 when the off-duty deputy arrived at his home in the Quincy area.

Officials said the deputy went to his bathroom, turned on the light and was confronted by Evans with a loaded gun. Evans allegedly pointed the gun at the deputy's face and pulled the trigger, but didn't have a round chambered.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy subdued Evans, moved him away from the gun and put him in handcuffs. The deputy then called the sheriff's office to report the crime.

Deputies took Evans into custody on suspicion of burglary and attempted homicide. Evans was booked into the county jail with a $500,000 bail.