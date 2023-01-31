x
Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.

Police urge residents to avoid the area due to an ongoing investigation. 

There is no current information on a suspect at this time and no further information is available at this time.

