Police: 1 injured after shooting in Vacaville apartment complex

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A man was injured in a Vacaville shooting Tuesday evening, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Alamo Lane and Alamo Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials. The victims condition is currently unknown.
Police urge residents to avoid the area due to an ongoing investigation.
There is no current information on a suspect at this time and no further information is available at this time.
