Police said that one person died of their injuries at the hospital, and one victim was a teenager who had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and seven more are injured following a shooting at a family gathering near 63rd Avenue and Miami Street, Phoenix police said. One of those victims was a teenager.

Officers responded to the area around 9:30 Saturday evening for calls that a shooting had taken place, and family and friends were taking the victims to local hospitals.

An unknown suspect arrived at the party and "began causing trouble," before firing into a large group of people that had gathered in the front yard, police reported.

The gunfire struck eight people in total. Police learned that four of those people had been taken to the hospital, while four more were still on the scene. One man later died at the hospital, officials said.

One of the victims was a teenage boy with non-life-threatening injuries. The other surviving victims were all adults whose injuries weren't life-threatening.

It's not the first time that a shooting like this has happened in the area, said a neighbor on the scene. She recalled hearing gunfire back in September.

Homicide detectives stepped in to handle the investigation, and authorities are asking the public to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness with any information relevant to the shooting.

