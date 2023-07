The McDonalds on Mack Road and Valley High Drive, just west of Highway 99, was cleared of all people after police learned of a possibly armed person in the building.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A business in Sacramento was evacuated by Sacramento Police Department officers Friday evening.

Officers did not locate an individual inside and are clearing the scene.

No injuries have been reported during this incident.