Police: Armored guard was killed, robbed by ex-colleague

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery last month in San Leandro, court records show.

Akbar Bey, 27, was charged Thursday with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved "planning, sophistication, or professionalism," court records show. He was also charged with robbing Mendez's GardaWorld truck, the East Bay Times reported.

It was not immediately known if Bey has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The shooting and robbery happened on Sept. 7 on the grounds of a Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro. Mendez died at a hospital later that day.

Police allege that Bey had insider knowledge of Mendez's route because they were once partners who worked the same route for GardaWorld. Bey and another man were fired for allegedly stealing from the company, police say.

